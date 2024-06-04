Left Menu

Indra Hang Subba's Triumphant Return to Lok Sabha: The Beacon of Sikkim's Hope

Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's lone newly-elected Lok Sabha member, expressed gratitude to SKM supremo and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for supporting him. Subba thanked the SKM leaders, cadres, and the people of Sikkim after a decisive victory. He vowed to continue advocating for state issues in Parliament.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:10 IST
Indra Hang Subba's Triumphant Return to Lok Sabha: The Beacon of Sikkim's Hope
  • Country:
  • India

Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's newly-elected Lok Sabha representative, took the opportunity on Tuesday to express profound gratitude to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for enabling his parliamentary service.

Subba credited his victory to Tamang's support, stating, 'I must thank my leader Prem Singh Tamang first for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Sikkim by raising the issues of the state in Parliament.'

Reflecting on his first term, Subba said he did his best to advocate for Sikkim's issues in Lok Sabha and remains committed to continuing this effort. He also expressed appreciation for the SKM leaders, cadres, and the people of Sikkim for their support and trust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024