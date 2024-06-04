Indra Hang Subba's Triumphant Return to Lok Sabha: The Beacon of Sikkim's Hope

Indra Hang Subba, Sikkim's newly-elected Lok Sabha representative, took the opportunity on Tuesday to express profound gratitude to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leader and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for enabling his parliamentary service.

Subba credited his victory to Tamang's support, stating, 'I must thank my leader Prem Singh Tamang first for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Sikkim by raising the issues of the state in Parliament.'

Reflecting on his first term, Subba said he did his best to advocate for Sikkim's issues in Lok Sabha and remains committed to continuing this effort. He also expressed appreciation for the SKM leaders, cadres, and the people of Sikkim for their support and trust.

