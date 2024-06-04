Pakistani Leaders Laud Indian Election Outcome, Call for Democratic Lessons

In a notable gesture, a provincial minister from Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) congratulated India's recent election winners, expressing optimism for regional progress. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, representing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's party, conveyed her good wishes while emphasizing the potential for peace and prosperity following the elections.

Bokhari mentioned that Prime Minister Sharif and the Foreign Office will issue a formal policy statement once the Indian government is formed. Meanwhile, former Pakistani ministers and experts offered their perspectives on the Indian elections, suggesting that Pakistan should learn from its neighbor's democratic process.

Hammad Azhar, a former federal minister, underscored the self-correcting nature of democracy, citing India's smooth electoral process despite logistical challenges. He criticized Pakistan's electoral inefficiencies, highlighting the need for credible elections. Similarly, other prominent figures, including Fawad Chaudhry and Hussain Haqqani, praised Indian voters and criticized extremism while emphasizing the importance of democracy.

