Pakistani Leaders Laud Indian Election Outcome, Call for Democratic Lessons

Pakistani leaders, including provincial ministers and former officials, congratulated India on their general election outcome. They highlighted the electoral process's smoothness, urging Pakistan to emulate India’s democratic success. While celebrating India’s commitment to democracy, they expressed hope for regional peace and prosperity.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:42 IST
In a notable gesture, a provincial minister from Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) congratulated India's recent election winners, expressing optimism for regional progress. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, representing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's party, conveyed her good wishes while emphasizing the potential for peace and prosperity following the elections.

Bokhari mentioned that Prime Minister Sharif and the Foreign Office will issue a formal policy statement once the Indian government is formed. Meanwhile, former Pakistani ministers and experts offered their perspectives on the Indian elections, suggesting that Pakistan should learn from its neighbor's democratic process.

Hammad Azhar, a former federal minister, underscored the self-correcting nature of democracy, citing India's smooth electoral process despite logistical challenges. He criticized Pakistan's electoral inefficiencies, highlighting the need for credible elections. Similarly, other prominent figures, including Fawad Chaudhry and Hussain Haqqani, praised Indian voters and criticized extremism while emphasizing the importance of democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

