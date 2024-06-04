Left Menu

Congress Ministers’ Kin Shine in Karnataka's Lok Sabha Elections

Children and relatives of Congress ministers in Karnataka have successfully claimed key Lok Sabha seats. Notably, Priyanka Jarkiholi, Sagar Khandre, Sunil Bose, and Prabha Mallikarjun emerged victorious, reflecting the faith reposed by the party. However, some candidates like Sowmya Reddy and Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar faced defeat.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:58 IST
In a sweeping turn of events, the children and relatives of Congress ministers in Karnataka clinched several major wins during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The victories of Priyanka Jarkiholi, Sagar Khandre, Sunil Bose, and Prabha Mallikarjun underscore the party's strategic bet on its ministers' family members, delivering on high expectations.

The Congress, which had secured only one seat in Karnataka in 2019, improved its tally to nine in 2023. Priyanka Jarkiholi notably triumphed in Chikkodi, while Sagar Khandre, the youngest candidate, claimed victory in Bidar. Sunil Bose won emphatically in Chamarajanagar, and Prabha Mallikarjun became Davangere's first female MP.

However, not all family members saw success. Sowmya Reddy, Samyukta Patil, and Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar faced defeats, reflecting the fierce competition and high stakes of the Lok Sabha elections.

