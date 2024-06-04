Left Menu

Sonowal Secures Dibrugarh Victory: A Decisive Win

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal won the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency against his rival Lurinjyoti Gogoi by 2,79,321 votes. Sonowal, a Rajya Sabha MP and former chief minister, secured 6,93,762 votes, continuing his strong political presence in Assam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:01 IST
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal triumphed in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, achieving a significant victory over his closest opponent, Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Congress-backed AJP, with a margin of 2,79,321 votes, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

Sonowal, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, collected a total of 6,93,762 votes, while Gogoi garnered 4,14,441. The contest saw three candidates vying for the constituency, with AAP's Manoj Dhanowar finishing third, receiving 1,37,864 votes.

Previously, the Dibrugarh constituency was claimed by Sonowal's cabinet colleague Rameswar Teli in 2019 with a record margin exceeding 3.64 lakh votes. Holding significant portfolios such as Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH, Sonowal's political influence remains robust. He served as the chief minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

