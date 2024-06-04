Left Menu

INDIA Bloc Leaders Strategize Post-Lok Sabha Results

After the Lok Sabha election results, INDIA bloc leaders will gather at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. The agenda includes strategizing further actions and determining whether to collaborate with former allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu for government formation. Key figures like Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee will join the discussion.

Updated: 04-06-2024 23:17 IST
Following the Lok Sabha election results, leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to convene at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Wednesday evening. High on the agenda is the bloc's future strategy and whether to reengage former allies Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to form a government.

Top opposition leaders are scheduled to meet at 6 PM at 10, Rajaji Marg to deliberate on the election outcomes and consider the inclusion of JDU and TDP in government formation plans. Notable attendees include Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, and others, alongside senior Congress figures Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Although the BJP-led NDA, comprising TDP and JDU, has claimed around 290 seats, the INDIA bloc is keen on exploring potential opportunities for government formation. Some leaders are already in touch with former allies, aiming to bring them back into the fold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

