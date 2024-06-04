Rakibul Hussain Triumphs Over Badruddin Ajmal in Historic Dhubri Victory
Congress leader Rakibul Hussain defeated AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by a historic margin of 10,12,476 votes in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency. This stunning victory was confirmed by the Election Commission. Hussain, who is the deputy leader of the Congress legislature party in Assam, secured 14,71,885 votes. Ajmal, seeking a fourth consecutive term, received 4,59,409 votes.
In third place was the NDA's Asom Gana Parishad candidate Zabed Islam, who secured 4,38,594 votes. The constituency, located along the India-Bangladesh border, saw a voter turnout of 92.08 per cent when polling occurred on May 7.
