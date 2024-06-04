Short-Lived Encampment: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Clash with Police in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh

An attempt by pro-Palestinian protesters to establish an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall was short-lived.

On Monday afternoon, around 20 tents were set up on the sidewalks outside the downtown building. The Los Angeles police department took to social media site X, stating that it was monitoring a "non-permitted demonstration".

Early Tuesday, officers moved in and cleared away the encampment without making any arrests, as reported by KABC-TV. The area remained quiet during the morning rush hour.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, pro-Palestinian protesters vacated the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning early Tuesday following clashes with police. Some demonstrators wrestled with officers over control of metal barriers and taunted them with derisive chants, leading to officers throwing some protesters to the ground.

This conflict marked the second consecutive night of demonstrations. By 2 am Tuesday, most protesters had left following a meeting between Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and encampment members. No arrests were reported during Monday night's confrontations.

