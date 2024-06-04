Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Landslide Victory in Kannauj: A Shift in Uttar Pradesh Politics

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 1,70,000 votes over his nearest rival, BJP MP Subrata Pathak. The SP emerged as the largest party in the state, winning 36 seats, while BJP secured 33 seats.

Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of Samajwadi Party, secured a resounding victory in the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, defeating BJP MP Subrata Pathak by a substantial margin of 1,70,000 votes. According to Election Commission data, Yadav garnered 6,42,292 votes compared to Pathak's 4,71,370, while BSP's Imran Bin Zafar received 81,639 votes.

Under Yadav's leadership, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has solidified its presence in Uttar Pradesh, becoming the largest party in this election by winning 36 seats and leading in another. In contrast, the BJP faced significant setbacks, securing only 33 seats.

During his campaign, Yadav credited his government's initiatives between 2012 and 2017 for the party's success. These projects include the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, metro and international stadium developments, and a cancer hospital in Lucknow. Notably, his wife, Dimple Yadav, also won the Mainpuri seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

