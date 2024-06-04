Akhilesh Yadav's Landslide Victory in Kannauj: A Shift in Uttar Pradesh Politics
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of 1,70,000 votes over his nearest rival, BJP MP Subrata Pathak. The SP emerged as the largest party in the state, winning 36 seats, while BJP secured 33 seats.
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of Samajwadi Party, secured a resounding victory in the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, defeating BJP MP Subrata Pathak by a substantial margin of 1,70,000 votes. According to Election Commission data, Yadav garnered 6,42,292 votes compared to Pathak's 4,71,370, while BSP's Imran Bin Zafar received 81,639 votes.
Under Yadav's leadership, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has solidified its presence in Uttar Pradesh, becoming the largest party in this election by winning 36 seats and leading in another. In contrast, the BJP faced significant setbacks, securing only 33 seats.
During his campaign, Yadav credited his government's initiatives between 2012 and 2017 for the party's success. These projects include the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, metro and international stadium developments, and a cancer hospital in Lucknow. Notably, his wife, Dimple Yadav, also won the Mainpuri seat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
We will be able to stop BJP from getting majority seats: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
"Will observe fast as penance to Lord Jagannath": BJP's Sambit Patra apologetic for 'slip of tongue' in Puri
"The dictatorship of BJP across country has angered people:" Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi