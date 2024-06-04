Left Menu

Election Shocker: Misa Bharti Triumphs in Patliputra, BJP Faces Defeats

Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP and daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, won the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav. Meanwhile, her sister Rohini Acharya lost the Saran seat. In other seats, CPI (ML) Liberation candidates made significant gains, defeating BJP and independent contenders.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:35 IST
Election Shocker: Misa Bharti Triumphs in Patliputra, BJP Faces Defeats
Misa Bharti
  • Country:
  • India

Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP and elder daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, clinched a decisive victory in the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, overcoming her closest BJP opponent Ram Kripal Yadav by over 85,000 votes.

Conversely, her sibling Rohini Acharya, another RJD nominee, faced defeat in the Saran constituency, trailing behind BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy by over 13,661 votes.

In Patliputra, Bharti accumulated 613,283 votes, while Yadav garnered 528,109 votes. The Arrah Lok Sabha seat saw BJP's Union minister RK Singh losing to CPI (ML) Liberation's Sudama Prasad by a margin of 59,808 votes.

Another notable victory for CPI (ML) Liberation was Raja Ram Singh, who triumphed over independent candidate and popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh in the Karakat Lok Sabha seat by more than 105,858 votes.

In the Agiaon assembly by-poll, CPI (ML) Liberation candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan won against JD(U)'s Prabhunath Prasad by 29,835 votes. The by-election turnout was 46%, necessitated by the disqualification of previous MLA Manoj Manzil due to a murder conviction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024