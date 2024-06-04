Election Shocker: Misa Bharti Triumphs in Patliputra, BJP Faces Defeats

Misa Bharti, Rajya Sabha MP and elder daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, clinched a decisive victory in the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat, overcoming her closest BJP opponent Ram Kripal Yadav by over 85,000 votes.

Conversely, her sibling Rohini Acharya, another RJD nominee, faced defeat in the Saran constituency, trailing behind BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy by over 13,661 votes.

In Patliputra, Bharti accumulated 613,283 votes, while Yadav garnered 528,109 votes. The Arrah Lok Sabha seat saw BJP's Union minister RK Singh losing to CPI (ML) Liberation's Sudama Prasad by a margin of 59,808 votes.

Another notable victory for CPI (ML) Liberation was Raja Ram Singh, who triumphed over independent candidate and popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh in the Karakat Lok Sabha seat by more than 105,858 votes.

In the Agiaon assembly by-poll, CPI (ML) Liberation candidate Shiv Prakash Ranjan won against JD(U)'s Prabhunath Prasad by 29,835 votes. The by-election turnout was 46%, necessitated by the disqualification of previous MLA Manoj Manzil due to a murder conviction.

