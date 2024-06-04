Left Menu

Indore Shatters Records with Highest-Ever NOTA Votes in History

Indore set a new national record for the highest-ever NOTA votes at 2,18,674, surpassing Bihar's Gopalganj. BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani won the Lok Sabha polls with a margin of 11,75,092 votes. All 13 rival candidates lost their security deposit, indicating a clear rejection by voters.

Updated: 04-06-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:42 IST
Indore has rewritten history by registering the highest-ever NOTA votes in the country, clocking in 2,18,674 votes and surpassing the previous record held by Bihar's Gopalganj in 2019. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani secured a sweeping victory in the Lok Sabha polls with an astounding margin of 11,75,092 votes.

The thirteen rival candidates opposing Lalwani weren't even able to save their security deposits, a clear indication of their rejection by the voters. Under the Election Commission's rules, a candidate's security deposit is forfeited if they fail to secure more than one-sixth of the total valid votes cast.

Notably, the NOTA option garnered 16.28 percent of the total votes cast in Indore, reflecting a dissatisfaction among a significant portion of the electorate. The Congress party had called for support of the NOTA option after their candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew at the last moment. Interestingly, Bam later joined the BJP.

