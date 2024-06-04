BJP victory will help us fulfil our resolution of 'Developed India, Developed Odisha': Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Odisha after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic win in the state stopping the over two-decade juggernaut of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Shah said, "BJP's victory will help us fulfil the resolution of 'Developed India, Developed Odisha'."

In a post on X Shah said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for allowing BJP to serve the holy land of Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji." "This victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will fulfil the resolution of 'Developed India, Developed Odisha'. I assure the people of the state that BJP will work with dedication for the all-round development of the state by promoting Odia language, Odia culture and Odia literature," he added.

BJP won the assembly polls in Odisha for the first time. It won 78 out of 147 seats in the assembly against Biju Janata Dal's 51. Ahead of this, in a post on X, PM also thanked the people of Odisha and said, "Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, as the counting of Lok Sabha elections is coming to an end, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc, defying all predictions is leading on over 230 seats. Most exit polls predicted a straight third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)