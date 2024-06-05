BJP Clinches All Five Lok Sabha Seats in Uttarakhand for Third Consecutive Term

The BJP swept all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand for a third consecutive term on Tuesday, thwarting yet another attempt by the Congress to reclaim dominance in the hill state.

This is the fifth consecutive election where BJP outmaneuvered its primary rival, reasserting its political supremacy. In the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections, BJP defeated Congress significantly, making similar gains in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Union Minister Ajay Bhatt secured the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar seat against Congress's Prakash Joshi by 334,548 votes, having won previously in 2019 by a larger margin. Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat took Haridwar, defeating Congress debutante Virender Rawat by 164,056 votes.

In another clear victory, BJP's Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah retained Tehri Garhwal for the fourth consecutive term. In Almora, Ajay Tamta defeated former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta, while Anil Baluni won Garhwal (Pauri).

BJP's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led celebrations at the party office, thanking voters for the overwhelming support and crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental policies for the landslide victory. Dhami emphasized the 'double engine government' facilitating further development in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)