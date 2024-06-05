Congress's Gaurav Gogoi Triumphs in Assam's Jorhat, BJP Faces Internal Rifts

In a significant political development from Assam, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi clinched victory in Jorhat, defeating the BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by a substantial margin of 1,44,393 votes. BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia described the win as 'amazing and significant', critiquing his own party's strategy.

Saikia remarked that money, heavy publicity, and leaders' involvement did not translate to electoral success, attributing the loss to arrogant campaigning. His comments sparked reactions, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggesting that Saikia might be on his way out of the saffron party.

Saikia's congratulatory message to Gogoi was acknowledged by the Congress leader, who appreciated Saikia's commitment to the people. The internal discord adds another layer of complexity to BJP's political landscape in Assam.

