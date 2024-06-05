Congress's Gaurav Gogoi Triumphs in Assam's Jorhat, BJP Faces Internal Rifts
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi won the Jorhat seat in Assam, defeating BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi by over 1,44,393 votes. BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia's criticism of his party's campaign strategy led to speculation on his future in the BJP. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted Saikia's possible exit from the party.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development from Assam, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi clinched victory in Jorhat, defeating the BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by a substantial margin of 1,44,393 votes. BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia described the win as 'amazing and significant', critiquing his own party's strategy.
Saikia remarked that money, heavy publicity, and leaders' involvement did not translate to electoral success, attributing the loss to arrogant campaigning. His comments sparked reactions, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggesting that Saikia might be on his way out of the saffron party.
Saikia's congratulatory message to Gogoi was acknowledged by the Congress leader, who appreciated Saikia's commitment to the people. The internal discord adds another layer of complexity to BJP's political landscape in Assam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"We will get 25 to 30 seats in Bengal," claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams JMM-Led Jharkhand Government Over Religious Conversions
"IIM will be game changer for Assam...": Himanta Biswa Sarma
BJP's Historic Win in Odisha: Himanta Biswa Sarma's Commitment to Promises
Assam to get its first IIM near Guwahati, says Himanta Biswa Sarma