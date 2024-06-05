Left Menu

BJP and Samajwadi Party Share Spoils in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

The ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party each secured victory in two seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls. The bypolls were held alongside the Lok Sabha elections, filling vacancies caused by the deaths and disqualification of previous MLAs. The assembly has a total of 403 members.

In a closely contested electoral battle, the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party each clinched two seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls. The results, declared on Tuesday, highlight a balanced political competition in the region.

According to the Election Commission, BJP's OP Srivastava triumphed in the Lucknow East assembly constituency, defeating Congress' Mukesh Kumar by a margin of 53,887 votes. Srivastava garnered 1,42,928 votes compared to Kumar's 89,061, while Alok Kushwaha of the Bahujan Samaj Party received just 8,323 votes.

In Shahjahanpur district's Dadraul assembly constituency, BJP candidate Arvind Kumar Singh secured victory over Samajwadi Party's Awadhesh Kumar Verma by 16,795 votes, with Singh and Verma receiving 1,05,972 and 89,177 votes respectively. The BSP's Sarvesh Chandra Mishra collected 20,742 votes.

Turning to the Gainsari assembly constituency in Balrampur district, the Samajwadi Party's Rakesh Kumar Yadav defeated BJP's Shailesh Kumar Singh (Shailu) by 9,437 votes. Yadav amassed 87,120 votes, while Shailu got 77,683 votes and BSP's Fida Baba secured 16,983 votes.

In the Duddhi assembly bypoll of Sonbhadra district, Samajwadi Party candidate Vijay Singh won against BJP's Sarwan Kumar by 3,208 votes. Vijay Singh obtained 87,120 votes, compared to Sarwan Kumar's 77,683, with BSP's Fida Baba picking up 16,983 votes. The four-person race thus concluded with each party claiming two seats.

