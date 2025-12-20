Goa Records Strong Voter Turnout in Zilla Panchayat Elections

In a display of robust democratic participation, Goa registered 70.81% voter turnout in the Zilla Panchayat elections, held on Saturday. A total of 226 candidates contended across 50 constituencies at 1,284 booths.

The figures, released by the State Election Commission, highlight North Goa's high engagement, with Latambarcem achieving 88.29%, Nagargao 86.71%, and Pale 86.58% turnout. However, Navelim in South Goa reported the lowest participation.

Polling started at 8 am and extended beyond 6 pm due to lengthy queues. Major parties like the BJP, Congress, AAP, and others, along with 62 independent candidates, were in the fray. Notably, Congress and GFP formed an alliance for these elections.

