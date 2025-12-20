Left Menu

Goa Records Strong Voter Turnout in Zilla Panchayat Elections

Goa witnessed a high voter turnout of 70.81% in the Zilla Panchayat elections. The elections covered 50 constituencies with 226 candidates. North Goa constituencies recorded the highest voting, while Navelim in South Goa saw the lowest. Major political parties, along with 62 independents, contested these elections.

Updated: 20-12-2025 22:05 IST
Goa Records Strong Voter Turnout in Zilla Panchayat Elections
In a display of robust democratic participation, Goa registered 70.81% voter turnout in the Zilla Panchayat elections, held on Saturday. A total of 226 candidates contended across 50 constituencies at 1,284 booths.

The figures, released by the State Election Commission, highlight North Goa's high engagement, with Latambarcem achieving 88.29%, Nagargao 86.71%, and Pale 86.58% turnout. However, Navelim in South Goa reported the lowest participation.

Polling started at 8 am and extended beyond 6 pm due to lengthy queues. Major parties like the BJP, Congress, AAP, and others, along with 62 independent candidates, were in the fray. Notably, Congress and GFP formed an alliance for these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

