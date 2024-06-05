Left Menu

World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi and BJP-Led NDA on Historic Election Victory

International leaders, including those from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mauritius, Maldives, and Bhutan, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his BJP-led NDA coalition's victory in the general elections. They expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and working together towards mutual prosperity. Modi responded positively to their wishes, emphasizing collaborative efforts.

Updated: 05-06-2024 01:23 IST
World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi and BJP-Led NDA on Historic Election Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulations from several international leaders following the BJP-led NDA coalition's triumph in the general elections. Celebrations have ensued from neighboring countries, underscoring India's robust democratic process.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe lauded the Indian electorate's confidence in Modi's leadership. He expressed intent to bolster India-Sri Lanka relations, which Modi welcomed with a renewed commitment to economic partnership.

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Mauritius's Pravind Kumar Jugnauth also hailed Modi, highlighting the successful democratic exercise and mutual prospects for progress. Modi acknowledged their commendations with optimism for future collaborations. Other leaders, including those from the Maldives and Bhutan, echoed similar sentiments, signaling a collaborative future.

