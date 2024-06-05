Labour Leader Starmer Weighs Asylum Claims in Third Countries
Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer mentioned that his party would consider processing asylum claims in third countries if it adhered to international law. He affirmed his stance during a televised debate, stating support for the policy if it was legally viable.
Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer said his party would consider processing asylum claims in a third country if doing so didn't breach international law.
Asked in a televised debate if he would support such a policy, Starmer said: "Yes, if that was possible to do it in compliance with international law."
