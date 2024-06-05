NDA Faces Historic Defeat in Bihar Polls
The NDA experienced its worst performance in Bihar's parliamentary elections. Out of 40 seats, only 30 went to the BJP-led coalition, marking a decline from previous years. The emergence of the INDIA bloc and other political dynamics, including independent victories, shaped the election outcome.
- Country:
- India
The NDA has suffered an unprecedented setback in Bihar's parliamentary elections, securing only 30 out of 40 seats— a significant drop compared to previous tallies. Election Commission data reveal a stark decline from the 39 seats won in 2019 and lower than previous performances in 2014 and 2009.
This decline marked the worst performance since the NDA's inception in Bihar in 2005, despite the coalition's historical strength bolstered by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, the recent elections have seen the nascent INDIA bloc securing nine seats with another going to an Independent candidate.
The INDIA coalition's success, particularly in the south Bihar region of Shahabad and Magadh, where they won six out of eight seats, signifies a shift in voter dynamics. CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya notes the party's growing influence, especially in traditionally NDA-held areas, indicating a changing political landscape in Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Court Lifts Liquor Ban Post Election Results
Stocks continue to consolidate ahead of Lok Sabha election results
Opposition Leaders Urge for Precedence of Postal Ballots in Election Results
Modi's Historic Third Term: India Awaits Election Results
Delhi: Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election results