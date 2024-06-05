Left Menu

NDA Faces Historic Defeat in Bihar Polls

The NDA experienced its worst performance in Bihar's parliamentary elections. Out of 40 seats, only 30 went to the BJP-led coalition, marking a decline from previous years. The emergence of the INDIA bloc and other political dynamics, including independent victories, shaped the election outcome.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:29 IST
NDA Faces Historic Defeat in Bihar Polls
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA has suffered an unprecedented setback in Bihar's parliamentary elections, securing only 30 out of 40 seats— a significant drop compared to previous tallies. Election Commission data reveal a stark decline from the 39 seats won in 2019 and lower than previous performances in 2014 and 2009.

This decline marked the worst performance since the NDA's inception in Bihar in 2005, despite the coalition's historical strength bolstered by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, the recent elections have seen the nascent INDIA bloc securing nine seats with another going to an Independent candidate.

The INDIA coalition's success, particularly in the south Bihar region of Shahabad and Magadh, where they won six out of eight seats, signifies a shift in voter dynamics. CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya notes the party's growing influence, especially in traditionally NDA-held areas, indicating a changing political landscape in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024