NDA Faces Historic Defeat in Bihar Polls

The NDA has suffered an unprecedented setback in Bihar's parliamentary elections, securing only 30 out of 40 seats— a significant drop compared to previous tallies. Election Commission data reveal a stark decline from the 39 seats won in 2019 and lower than previous performances in 2014 and 2009.

This decline marked the worst performance since the NDA's inception in Bihar in 2005, despite the coalition's historical strength bolstered by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, the recent elections have seen the nascent INDIA bloc securing nine seats with another going to an Independent candidate.

The INDIA coalition's success, particularly in the south Bihar region of Shahabad and Magadh, where they won six out of eight seats, signifies a shift in voter dynamics. CPI(ML)'s Dipankar Bhattacharya notes the party's growing influence, especially in traditionally NDA-held areas, indicating a changing political landscape in Bihar.

