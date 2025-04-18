Left Menu

Iran Seeks Russia's Support for Nuclear Talks Breakthrough

Iran is seeking Russia's support for a new nuclear deal with the US, following the collapse of the 2015 agreement. Talks are set to continue in Rome, with both Iran and the US expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. Russia has offered to mediate the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:02 IST
Iran Seeks Russia's Support for Nuclear Talks Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran on Friday sought the support of Russia for a possible new nuclear deal with Washington, ahead of a second round of talks in Rome this weekend. The move comes as Tehran's nuclear program rapidly advances, prompting fresh diplomatic engagement on the global stage.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on last week's discussions in Oman, emphasizing Russia's crucial role in the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran hopes Russia will maintain its support in any forthcoming agreement. The original deal collapsed after former US President Donald Trump withdrew, leading Tehran to abandon its nuclear limits.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to mediate the ongoing talks. Meanwhile, in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the urgency of reaching a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of maintaining sanctions should Iran be found in violation of agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025