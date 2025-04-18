Iran Seeks Russia's Support for Nuclear Talks Breakthrough
Iran is seeking Russia's support for a new nuclear deal with the US, following the collapse of the 2015 agreement. Talks are set to continue in Rome, with both Iran and the US expressing hope for a peaceful resolution. Russia has offered to mediate the discussions.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran on Friday sought the support of Russia for a possible new nuclear deal with Washington, ahead of a second round of talks in Rome this weekend. The move comes as Tehran's nuclear program rapidly advances, prompting fresh diplomatic engagement on the global stage.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on last week's discussions in Oman, emphasizing Russia's crucial role in the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran hopes Russia will maintain its support in any forthcoming agreement. The original deal collapsed after former US President Donald Trump withdrew, leading Tehran to abandon its nuclear limits.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to mediate the ongoing talks. Meanwhile, in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the urgency of reaching a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of maintaining sanctions should Iran be found in violation of agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- nuclear
- deal
- US
- Russia
- Tehran
- Abbas Araghchi
- Sergey Lavrov
- Marco Rubio
- sanctions
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Nighttime Vigil: Air Force Battles Russian Drone Attack
Russian FSB Searches Home of Navalny's Aide's Father Amidst Political Turmoil
Energy Ceasefire Tensions: Accusations Erupt Amidst Russia-Ukraine Strife
Tensions Rise as U.S. Considers Tariffs on Russian Oil
Russian Control in Eastern Ukraine Expands