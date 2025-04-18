Iran Seeks Russia's Support for Nuclear Talks Breakthrough

Iran on Friday sought the support of Russia for a possible new nuclear deal with Washington, ahead of a second round of talks in Rome this weekend. The move comes as Tehran's nuclear program rapidly advances, prompting fresh diplomatic engagement on the global stage.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefed his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on last week's discussions in Oman, emphasizing Russia's crucial role in the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran hopes Russia will maintain its support in any forthcoming agreement. The original deal collapsed after former US President Donald Trump withdrew, leading Tehran to abandon its nuclear limits.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to mediate the ongoing talks. Meanwhile, in Paris, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the urgency of reaching a peaceful resolution, stressing the importance of maintaining sanctions should Iran be found in violation of agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)