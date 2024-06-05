12 out of 16 Lok Sabha candidates in Goa lost their security deposits

As many as 12 out of 16 candidates who were in the fray in the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa lost their security deposits, indicating they were roundly rejected by the voters in the state.

According to Election Commission (EC) rules, a candidate has to get at least one-sixth of the total votes polled in a constituency to get back their security deposit, which is Rs 25,000 for general and Rs 12,500 for schedule caste nominees. The security deposit amount, submitted to the EC at the time of filing of nominations, is forfeited if the criteria of getting certain percentage of votes is not met.

Eight candidates each were in the fray in North Goa and South Goa constituencies where polling was held on May 7.

Only four candidates -- Shripad Naik (BJP, North Goa), Ramakant Khalap (Congress, North Goa), Viriato Fernandes (Congress, South Goa) and Pallavi Dempo (BJP, South Goa) managed to save their security deposits, according to results announced on Tuesday.

Naik (BJP) and Fernandes (Congress) won from their respective constituency.

A dozen candidates, including contestants from regional outfit Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) -- Tukaram Parab (North Goa) and Rubert Pereira (South Goa) -- lost their deposits.

While Parab secured 45,693 votes in North Goa, his party colleague Pereira received 18,885 ballots in South Goa.

The others who lost their security deposits included Miland Vaigankar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sakharam Naik (Akhil Bharatiya Parivar Party) and three Independents Shakeel Jamal Shaikh, Thomas Augustine Fernandes and Vishal Naik -- all these nominees contested from North Goa.

From the South Goa constituency, Sweta Gaonkar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Harishchandra Naik (Corruption Abolition Party) and three Independents Deepkumar Mapari, Kalidas Vaigankar and Alexy Fernandes also lost their deposits.

