Suresh Gopi's Historic Win Ignites Celebrations in Thrissur

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi celebrated a historic victory for the BJP by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. Arriving in Thrissur to a grand welcome, Gopi's win was marked by jubilant celebrations from party leaders, workers, and supporters. He defeated CPI’s V S Sunilkumar in a highly contested race.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:21 IST
Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi registered a historic victory for the BJP, winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, sparking exuberant celebrations from the BJP-led NDA on Wednesday.

Despite being in Thiruvananthapuram when the results were announced, Gopi received a grand welcome by party leaders, workers, and supporters who thronged the streets, transforming the celebrations into a festive spectacle.

He was greeted by BJP leaders V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and party's state president K Surendran as he embarked on a jubilant roadshow amid drumbeats, firecrackers, and dancing party workers. En route, crowds gathered, voicing their support. Gopi's victory, with 4,12,338 votes against CPI's Sunilkumar's 3,37,652, left a substantial impact on Kerala's political landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

