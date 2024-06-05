Kishori Lal Sharma: Guardian of Gandhi Legacy in Amethi
Kishori Lal Sharma, the newly-elected Congress MP from Amethi, views the constituency as a 'trust' of the Gandhi family, pledging to uphold its legacy. Despite defeating BJP's Smriti Irani, Sharma emphasizes that his victory isn't about revenge. He remains committed to learning from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Kishori Lal Sharma, newly-elected Congress MP from Amethi, asserts that the constituency is a 'trust' of the Gandhi family and vows to honor this legacy without any 'breach of trust'.
Despite his significant victory over BJP's Smriti Irani, Sharma dismisses notions of the win being retaliatory. 'There is no revenge in politics. It's like sportsmanship, one wins while another loses,' he tells PTI, emphasizing that political contests should not be viewed through the lens of vengeance.
Sharma's victory is seen as a triumph for the people of Amethi and the Gandhi family. He handed over Rahul Gandhi's election certificate from Rae Bareli and received guidance for his tenure in Parliament. While acknowledging the BJP's derogatory remarks during the campaign, Sharma stands by Gandhi's addressal of these issues.
