Left Menu

Kishori Lal Sharma: Guardian of Gandhi Legacy in Amethi

Kishori Lal Sharma, the newly-elected Congress MP from Amethi, views the constituency as a 'trust' of the Gandhi family, pledging to uphold its legacy. Despite defeating BJP's Smriti Irani, Sharma emphasizes that his victory isn't about revenge. He remains committed to learning from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:30 IST
Kishori Lal Sharma: Guardian of Gandhi Legacy in Amethi
Kishori Lal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Kishori Lal Sharma, newly-elected Congress MP from Amethi, asserts that the constituency is a 'trust' of the Gandhi family and vows to honor this legacy without any 'breach of trust'.

Despite his significant victory over BJP's Smriti Irani, Sharma dismisses notions of the win being retaliatory. 'There is no revenge in politics. It's like sportsmanship, one wins while another loses,' he tells PTI, emphasizing that political contests should not be viewed through the lens of vengeance.

Sharma's victory is seen as a triumph for the people of Amethi and the Gandhi family. He handed over Rahul Gandhi's election certificate from Rae Bareli and received guidance for his tenure in Parliament. While acknowledging the BJP's derogatory remarks during the campaign, Sharma stands by Gandhi's addressal of these issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024