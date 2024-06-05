Left Menu

Electoral Shakeup: Prominent Odisha Politicians and Their Families Defeated

In the simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and assembly in Odisha, several prominent politicians and their family members faced significant defeats. Notable leaders from BJD, Congress, and their relatives lost key seats to BJP candidates, signaling a major shift in the political landscape of the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:35 IST
  • India

In a dramatic electoral shift, several prominent Odisha politicians and their families faced overwhelming defeats in the simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and the state assembly, with results declared on Tuesday.

Among the ousted were powerful BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das, who lost the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan by a margin of 1,19,836 votes. Pranab's mother Sandyarani Das was also defeated by BJP's Akash Das Nayak in the Korai assembly seat.

Additionally, Minister Sudam Marndi and his wife Ranjita also suffered losses in the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha and Bangriposi assembly seats respectively. This significant defeat extends to the children of two former Congress chief ministers, who also failed to secure their seats, underscoring a major political upheaval in Odisha.

