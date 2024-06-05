Congress Announces Candidate Amid Legislative Council Elections
The Congress party has announced Ramesh Keer as its candidate for the Konkan Graduates' constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections. The elections will fill four seats: Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers. Voting will occur on June 26, with results declared on July 1.
In a significant move, the Congress party has revealed its candidate for the Konkan Graduates' constituency in the impending Maharashtra legislative council elections. Ramesh Keer will represent the Congress, as per the party's announcement on Wednesday.
The elections are scheduled for June 26 to fill four seats: Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers, due to the expiration of the current members' terms in July.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have also fielded their candidates, with a diverse pool of nominees contending for the coveted seats. The deadline for filing nominations is June 7, and the election results will be declared on July 1.
