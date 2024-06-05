Left Menu

Congress Announces Candidate Amid Legislative Council Elections

The Congress party has announced Ramesh Keer as its candidate for the Konkan Graduates' constituency in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections. The elections will fill four seats: Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers. Voting will occur on June 26, with results declared on July 1.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:52 IST
Congress Announces Candidate Amid Legislative Council Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Congress party has revealed its candidate for the Konkan Graduates' constituency in the impending Maharashtra legislative council elections. Ramesh Keer will represent the Congress, as per the party's announcement on Wednesday.

The elections are scheduled for June 26 to fill four seats: Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, and Nashik Teachers, due to the expiration of the current members' terms in July.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have also fielded their candidates, with a diverse pool of nominees contending for the coveted seats. The deadline for filing nominations is June 7, and the election results will be declared on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024