Internal Sabotage and Non-Cooperation: NCP's Setback in Baramati and Shirur

Internal sabotage and a lack of cooperation from ruling Mahayuti allies have been blamed for the recent electoral setbacks faced by the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Baramati and Shirur, said NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari on Wednesday.

Mitkari, an MLC, highlighted that most of the assembly segments within the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency are represented by NCP MLAs who allegedly failed to support the party's candidate, resulting in a defeat. In the Shirur seat, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Amol Kolhe emerged victorious against NCP nominee Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil.

In Baramati, the NCP was hopeful for a win, but according to Mitkari, the support from Mahayuti allies BJP and the Shiv Sena was lacking, impacting the outcome. While Ajit Pawar's individual efforts garnered some votes, the overall result was a loss. Contrarily, the Raigad seat was retained by the NCP due to cohesive efforts from all allies. State NCP president Sunil Tatkare, who secured the Raigad seat, downplayed Mitkari's claims, labeling them as personal views.

