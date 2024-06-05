Amit Shah congratulates PM Modi on being unanimously elected as leader of NDA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after he was unanimously elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance. In a post on X, Shah underscored the NDA's commitment to serving the nation and the people with "renewed strength and momentum."

"Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi Ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA. The last 10 years stand out as an era of large-scale development and welfare under the visionary leadership of Modi Ji. The NDA is firmly committed to serving the nation and its people with renewed strength and momentum," Shah said. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), earlier in the day, unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader. Twenty-one NDA leaders signed a letter to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a key meeting held at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister for his leadership and the strides made by the nation under him in the last 10 years. They appreciated the efforts made by the Prime Minister in nation-building highlighting that he has a clear vision for 'Viksit Bharat' and that they are partners in this goal.

"In the last 10 years, 140 crore citizens of India have seen the country developing in every sector due to the welfare policies of the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After a very long gap, of almost 6 decades, the people of India have chosen a powerful leader with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time," the NDA leaders' letter mentioned. "We all are proud that the NDA fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We NDA leaders unanimously choose Narendra Modi as our leader," it further stated.

The leaders asserted that the NDA government under the leadership of Modi is committed to serving the poor, women, youth, farmers, and the exploited, deprived, and oppressed citizens of India. NDA leaders lauded the Prime Minister's efforts towards poverty eradication and pledged to continue the good work. "The NDA government will continue to work to improve the living standards of every person in India and the all-round development of the country by protecting the heritage of India," it added.

The crucial meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, BJP's allies including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Praful Patel among others.

According to sources, discussions were held on the government formation by the NDA. The sources said that the NDA leaders will meet President Droupadi Murmu after meeting with the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha scheduled on June 7. The sources added that Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nadda will hold a meeting with the allies to discuss government formation.

PM Modi will be sworn-in for the third consecutive time on June 8, sources said. The participation of Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the meeting is a significant step, as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form a government. This time, the BJP fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 and will need to rely on its allies to form a government.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.

"The President accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5, 2024, and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in the exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, PM Modi tendered his resignation along with his Council of Ministers to President Murmu. The President accepted the resignation and requested that the Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers continue until the new government assumes office.

Also, a meeting of the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc, is convened in Delhi on Wednesday evening. INC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that leaders of the alliance will be meeting to discuss the election results and strategy thereafter. (ANI)

