Left Menu

Deepender Hooda, who won from Rohtak LS seat, expects Congress to perform well in Haryana assembly polls

Congress' winning candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda said that the result of Lok Sabha polls has made it clear that the next Assembly election result will also be in favour of Congress which is scheduled to be held after three months.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:11 IST
Deepender Hooda, who won from Rohtak LS seat, expects Congress to perform well in Haryana assembly polls
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' winning candidate from Rohtak Lok Sabha seat in Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda said the results of Lok Sabha polls have made it clear that the outcome of the next assembly poll to held after three months would be in Congress' favour. Hooda said, "People of Haryana voted for a change. Haryana has got the highest percentage of votes among all the votes received by the INDIA bloc in the whole country. We have got 47.6 percent votes in Haryana. Congress has won 5 Lok Sabha constituencies and got a lead in 46 assembly constituencies of Haryana, which makes it clear that the results of the assembly elections to be held in the state in the coming days will be in Congress' favour. People of Haryana have voted to save the constitution and break the arrogance of the BJP."

He further said that the BJP may be ahead in number but people have given moral strength to the Congress. In Rohtak Lok Sabha seat Deepender Singh Hooda defeated Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma of the BJP by 3,45,298 votes.

Congress leader Kumari Selja who won from Sirsa in Haryana remarked that the party could have performed better in the Lok Sabha polls and the next aim would be to adopt a better strategy to register a decisive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. Kumari Selja said, "We could have performed better. We'll discuss our performance in the party and also see how to adopt a better strategy to register a decisive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state after three months to form the government. Our senior leaders in the INDIA alliance will take a decision (on an attempt to form govt at Centre)."

Kumari Selja defeated Ashok Tanwar of Congress by 268497 votes. In Haryana also, BJP lost its dominance of the last two Lok Sabha polls and won on five seats. Congress won other five seats in the state. Haryana will face assembly polls later this year.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024