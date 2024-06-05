Bijuli Kalita Medhi: Assam's Lone Woman Winner in Lok Sabha Elections

Bijuli Kalita Medhi stood out as the sole female victor from Assam in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Representing the BJP from the Guwahati constituency, she successfully defeated Congress's Mira Borthakur Goswami. This marked a notable win as women candidates saw a significant decline compared to previous elections.

The BJP's Medhi secured 8,94,887 votes against Goswami's 6,43,797. Despite the decline in female candidates, women voters showed strong participation, surpassing male voters slightly. However, only 8.39% of candidates were women, and their overall presence in the electoral race has been shrinking over the years.

While the number of female candidates dropped to 12 compared to 14 in 2019, women's voter turnout showcased a positive trend, indicating increased political engagement among Assam's women electorate.

