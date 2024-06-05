Global Leaders Rally Behind Modi's Third Term Victory

In a stunning display of global diplomatic engagement, over 75 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory.

President Biden highlighted the growing friendship between the United States and India, envisioning a shared future of 'unlimited potential.' Meanwhile, President Putin emphasized the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between India and Russia, reinforcing confidence in continued bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

Messages from other leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed similar sentiments, focusing on strategic partnerships and international collaborations. Modi is set to take his oath for a third term over the weekend, following the robust support reflected in the election results.

