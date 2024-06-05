Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally Behind Modi's Third Term Victory

Over 75 world leaders, including those from the US, Russia, France, the UK, and Germany, congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory. Messages emphasized the importance of deepened bilateral ties and mutual cooperation. Modi is set to take oath for a third term over the weekend.

  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of global diplomatic engagement, over 75 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory.

President Biden highlighted the growing friendship between the United States and India, envisioning a shared future of 'unlimited potential.' Meanwhile, President Putin emphasized the 'special and privileged strategic partnership' between India and Russia, reinforcing confidence in continued bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

Messages from other leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak echoed similar sentiments, focusing on strategic partnerships and international collaborations. Modi is set to take his oath for a third term over the weekend, following the robust support reflected in the election results.

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

