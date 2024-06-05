Left Menu

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Impact on Maharashtra's Lok Sabha Elections

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, did not win any seat in Maharashtra's recent Lok Sabha elections but played a crucial role in determining outcomes in seven constituencies. Despite an alliance failure with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), VBA's presence influenced key results, especially in Akola, Aurangabad, and several other constituencies.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), spearheaded by Prakash Ambedkar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's grandson, failed to clinch any seats in Maharashtra's recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. However, a post-election analysis reveals that VBA played a pivotal role in shaping the electoral outcomes of at least seven key constituencies.

Had the VBA forged an alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), certain constituencies, such as Mumbai North West, might have favored the opposition alliance. In this closely contested seat, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate was narrowly defeated by just 48 votes.

VBA's presence was felt statewide, fielding candidates or supporting nominees across 48 Lok Sabha seats. Prakash Ambedkar himself contested from Akola, turning the election into a triangular contest but eventually failing to win. Despite his party's poor performance, the 70-year-old former MP remains undeterred and aims to strengthen the VBA ahead of future elections.

