U.S. Monitors Russian Military Movements in Caribbean Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. is tracking Russian warships and aircraft bound for the Caribbean for an upcoming military exercise, signaling a show of force as tensions escalate over Western military aid to Ukraine. The exercise, involving a handful of Russian ships, will be monitored by the U.S. and is part of Russia's broader response to U.S. support for Ukraine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 04:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 04:40 IST
In a significant development, the U.S. is closely monitoring the movements of Russian warships and aircraft heading to the Caribbean for a military exercise slated for the coming weeks. This move is seen as a Russian show of force amid rising tensions over Western military support for Ukraine.

Senior Biden administration officials noted that the Russian ships are expected to make port calls in Venezuela and Cuba as Russia attempts to establish a military presence in the Western Hemisphere. While the officials described the event as notable, they emphasized it is not a cause for concern.

This exercise, involving a handful of Russian ships and support vessels, underscores Russian President Vladimir Putin's broader strategy to respond to U.S. support for Ukraine and demonstrate global naval power projection capabilities despite recent setbacks.

