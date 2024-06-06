Election Commissioners Meet President Murmu to Present Newly Elected Lok Sabha Members
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with election commissioners, presented the list of newly elected Lok Sabha members to President Murmu. This meeting marks a step towards forming the 18th Lok Sabha. President Murmu appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission in conducting the electoral process successfully.
In a significant move towards the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, presented the list of newly elected members to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.
The presentation of the electoral results, mandated by Section 73 of the Representation of People's Act, 1951, included a detailed notification of the names of the victorious candidates in the recently concluded general elections. President Murmu expressed her appreciation for the Election Commission's efforts in managing the world's largest democratic exercise successfully.
She congratulated the election commissioners, public officials, and security personnel involved in ensuring a free and fair election. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged victorious with 293 seats, while BJP secured 240, slightly short of the majority mark for the first time since 2014. Modi was elected as the NDA leader, setting the stage for his third term as Prime Minister.
