Sarma's Warning on Assam's Social Fabric Following Election Results

In a strong statement on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grave concerns over the integrity of the state's social fabric following the Lok Sabha election outcomes for Nagaon and Dhubri. Sarma emphasized that the results were indicative of a weakening foundation within the state, particularly as Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain secured the Dhubri seat with a staggering margin of over 10 lakh votes, and Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi won Nagaon by 2,12,231 votes.

Highlighting the implications, Sarma pointed out the substantial victory margins as a reflection of underlying dangers to Assam's societal structure. He stressed the imminent need for resistance to ensure the state's future stability, particularly with the growth of the Muslim population in the region.

The Chief Minister also noted that the election results demonstrated a significant shift in voter demographics and a potential vulnerability in Assam's national life ('jatiya jibon'). He called for a united effort to counter what he perceives as emerging threats to solidarity and peace within the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)