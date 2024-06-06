Triumphs and Trials: TMC's Female Powerhouses Shine in 2024 West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal unveiled a gripping political narrative. Eleven women from the ruling TMC secured stunning victories, highlighting the party's strategic dominance.

Among the standouts was Mahua Moitra, who despite her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, clinched a remarkable triumph in Krishnanagar with a margin of 56,705 votes. First-time candidate Sayani Ghosh also shone brightly, winning Jadavpur by an imposing 2,58,201 votes.

TMC's winning streak was marked by notable victories from several first-time candidates including June Maliah in Midnapore and veteran figures like Mala Roy in Kolkata Dakshin. The BJP's women candidates, however, faced a series of setbacks, underscoring a dramatic electoral showdown.

