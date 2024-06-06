Triumphs and Trials: TMC's Female Powerhouses Shine in 2024 West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal showcased a gripping political drama. Eleven women candidates from the ruling TMC secured significant victories, with Mahua Moitra and Sayani Ghosh leading the charge. In stark contrast, BJP's women faced numerous defeats, highlighting the intense electoral showdown and TMC's strategic dominance.
- Country:
- India
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal unveiled a gripping political narrative. Eleven women from the ruling TMC secured stunning victories, highlighting the party's strategic dominance.
Among the standouts was Mahua Moitra, who despite her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, clinched a remarkable triumph in Krishnanagar with a margin of 56,705 votes. First-time candidate Sayani Ghosh also shone brightly, winning Jadavpur by an imposing 2,58,201 votes.
TMC's winning streak was marked by notable victories from several first-time candidates including June Maliah in Midnapore and veteran figures like Mala Roy in Kolkata Dakshin. The BJP's women candidates, however, faced a series of setbacks, underscoring a dramatic electoral showdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
The first five phases of elections have ensured third term for Modi Sarkar: PM Modi in Basti of UP.
Political Drama in Mandi: Kangana vs. Congress over Dalai Lama Remarks
Controversy and Tensions Rise as BJP Allegedly Backs Hawala-Funding Party in Kashmir Elections
Marine Le Pen Calls for Clean Break with Germany's AfD Ahead of EU Elections
Under-Representation of Women in Lok Sabha Elections: A Persistent Issue