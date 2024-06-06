Allied Powers Unite: Solidarity with Ukraine on D-Day Anniversary

France and its allies will stand with Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a ceremony with world leaders, marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, in Normandy on Thursday.

"We are here and will not weaken," Macron said in a speech also attended by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenksiy and his wife.

U.S. President Biden said in another D-Day ceremony earlier Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, was invaded by a "tyrant intent on domination" and that democracy was now more at risk than at any point since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)