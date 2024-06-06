Assam CM Sets November for Panchayat Polls, Unveils Key Development Plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that panchayat elections are slated for November, following a comprehensive delimitation exercise for all development blocks to be completed by August.

During a cabinet meeting, Sarma revealed that the draft voter list will be published in September, with the official notification in October. The move aims to ensure that each panchayat or development block falls within a single assembly seat.

Further initiatives include issuing 15 lakh additional ration cards, increasing the beneficiary count to 2.86 crore people. The cabinet also plans to approach UNESCO member countries to expedite the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site. Additionally, a Rs 1 lakh grant will be given to 30,000 youth entrepreneurs in September.

Prasar Bharati will produce a 52-episode documentary on Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at a cost of Rs 20 crore, aimed at spreading his legacy nationwide. The government has also decided to borrow Rs 634.35 crore from NABARD for various projects and to commemorate May 13 as 'Day Against Superstitious Beliefs' in honor of crusader Birubala Rabha.

