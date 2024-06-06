Left Menu

Assam CM Sets November for Panchayat Polls, Unveils Key Development Plans

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced November dates for panchayat elections following a delimitation exercise for development blocks. The cabinet introduced several initiatives, including increased ration cards, support for youth entrepreneurs, a documentary on Lachit Borphukan, and steps against superstition. They also allocated funds for infrastructure projects.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:14 IST
Assam CM Sets November for Panchayat Polls, Unveils Key Development Plans
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that panchayat elections are slated for November, following a comprehensive delimitation exercise for all development blocks to be completed by August.

During a cabinet meeting, Sarma revealed that the draft voter list will be published in September, with the official notification in October. The move aims to ensure that each panchayat or development block falls within a single assembly seat.

Further initiatives include issuing 15 lakh additional ration cards, increasing the beneficiary count to 2.86 crore people. The cabinet also plans to approach UNESCO member countries to expedite the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site. Additionally, a Rs 1 lakh grant will be given to 30,000 youth entrepreneurs in September.

Prasar Bharati will produce a 52-episode documentary on Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at a cost of Rs 20 crore, aimed at spreading his legacy nationwide. The government has also decided to borrow Rs 634.35 crore from NABARD for various projects and to commemorate May 13 as 'Day Against Superstitious Beliefs' in honor of crusader Birubala Rabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024