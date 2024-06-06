Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Major Stock Market Scam by PM Modi, Demands JPC Probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of being involved in a significant stock market scam. He claims retail investors lost Rs 30 lakh crore due to a market crash influenced by manipulated exit polls. Gandhi demands a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi Alleges Major Stock Market Scam by PM Modi, Demands JPC Probe
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of being 'directly involved' in what he termed the 'biggest stock market scam' resulting in a loss of Rs 30 lakh crore for retail investors. He claimed that the market crash occurred post-Lok Sabha poll results, with manipulated exit polls being a key factor.

In a swift rebuttal, the BJP dismissed the accusations as 'baseless'. The stock market had fallen when Congress appeared to gain seats on June 4's poll result day but has since rebounded as PM Modi's government gears up for a third term, according to BJP.

Gandhi's allegations include demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the involvement of top government officials and a deeper inquiry into whether retail investors were misled. Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal countered Gandhi's claims, asserting that Indian investors, in fact, benefitted more, attributing the losses to foreign investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024