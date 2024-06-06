Rahul Gandhi Alleges Major Stock Market Scam by PM Modi, Demands JPC Probe

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of being 'directly involved' in what he termed the 'biggest stock market scam' resulting in a loss of Rs 30 lakh crore for retail investors. He claimed that the market crash occurred post-Lok Sabha poll results, with manipulated exit polls being a key factor.

In a swift rebuttal, the BJP dismissed the accusations as 'baseless'. The stock market had fallen when Congress appeared to gain seats on June 4's poll result day but has since rebounded as PM Modi's government gears up for a third term, according to BJP.

Gandhi's allegations include demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the involvement of top government officials and a deeper inquiry into whether retail investors were misled. Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal countered Gandhi's claims, asserting that Indian investors, in fact, benefitted more, attributing the losses to foreign investors.

