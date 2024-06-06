Opposition Unites: Modi's Government Rejected After Lok Sabha Polls

TMC leader Derek O'Brien declared on Thursday that the Narendra Modi government has been rejected by the people, an assertion that comes just days after the Lok Sabha poll results were announced.

In a series of strategic meetings among opposition leaders, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, before flying to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with O'Brien met Yadav at his Delhi residence in the morning. Sources indicate both leaders were in full agreement on the path ahead. Later, Banerjee's 90-minute meeting with Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai further solidified their shared perspective.

Although the specifics of the discussions were not disclosed, O'Brien emphasized that Prime Minister Modi and his government had been unequivocally rejected by the electorate. 'Modi's BJP has run the government in India for 10 years. Now, he and his government have been rejected. That is the starting point. We move forward from here,' he told reporters.

Another TMC leader highlighted that their party is the sole member of the INDIA bloc that contested without any seat-sharing agreements, and alleged that they are in contact with three BJP MPs from West Bengal—a claim the BJP has denied. Additionally, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed that the INDIA bloc will take 'appropriate steps at the appropriate time' to fulfill the public's desire for a new leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)