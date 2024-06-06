Record Voter Turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections recorded a voter turnout of 65.79 percent, according to the Election Commission, although this figure could change as it excludes postal ballots.

Compared to the 67.40 percent turnout in the 2019 elections, there is a slight dip in voter participation.

In 2024, India's electorate grew to 96.88 crore, out of which 64.2 crore voters cast their ballots, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar confirmed at a recent press conference.

The Election Commission noted that 65.79 percent of the votes were cast using electronic voting machines in polling stations.

Final figures including postal ballots will be available following the standard verification process with data from states and Union Territories.

