Left Menu

Record Voter Turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw a voter turnout of 65.79%, as reported by the Election Commission, excluding postal ballots. This marks a slight decrease from the 67.40% turnout in 2019. The electorate size increased to 96.88 crore, with 64.2 crore voters participating in the elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:25 IST
Record Voter Turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections recorded a voter turnout of 65.79 percent, according to the Election Commission, although this figure could change as it excludes postal ballots.

Compared to the 67.40 percent turnout in the 2019 elections, there is a slight dip in voter participation.

In 2024, India's electorate grew to 96.88 crore, out of which 64.2 crore voters cast their ballots, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar confirmed at a recent press conference.

The Election Commission noted that 65.79 percent of the votes were cast using electronic voting machines in polling stations.

Final figures including postal ballots will be available following the standard verification process with data from states and Union Territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024