Biplab Kumar Deb Eyes Return to Tripura Politics Despite Lok Sabha Triumph

Despite emerging victorious in the Lok Sabha election, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb has expressed his intention to return to state politics. Speaking on Thursday, Deb stressed his allegiance to the party's decision-making while emphasizing his desire to work at the state level once more.

Deb, who led the BJP to power in Tripura in 2018, ending a 25-year communist rule, served as the state's chief minister before being ousted four years later. Tripura BJP president Manik Saha succeeded him and continues to lead the BJP-led government after the 2023 assembly elections.

The seasoned politician, now a Rajya Sabha MP, achieved a resounding victory in the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, defeating Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha by over six lakh votes. Deb indicated his preference for state-level leadership, underscoring his previous experience as head of the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)