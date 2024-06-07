US Urges China to Join Ukraine Summit Amid Russian Exclusion

The United States encourages China to attend a planned summit on Ukraine this month in Switzerland, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

Russia has not been invited to participate in the June 15-16 meeting. Beijing has so far said it will stay away, describing the attendance of both warring sides as a prerequisite for any substantive peace conference.

