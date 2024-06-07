US Urges China to Join Ukraine Summit Amid Russian Exclusion
The United States has encouraged China to attend a planned summit on Ukraine in Switzerland this month. Russia has not been invited, and Beijing has declared that the presence of both warring parties is essential for any substantial peace dialogue.
The United States encourages China to attend a planned summit on Ukraine this month in Switzerland, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.
Russia has not been invited to participate in the June 15-16 meeting. Beijing has so far said it will stay away, describing the attendance of both warring sides as a prerequisite for any substantive peace conference.
