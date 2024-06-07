Left Menu

ANC Seeks Government of National Unity After Losing Majority

The African National Congress (ANC), led by Cyril Ramaphosa, plans to invite other political parties to form a government of national unity after losing its parliamentary majority in recent elections. This marks the first time the ANC cannot govern alone since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-06-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 02:11 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) will invite other political parties to form a government of national unity, its leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, after a meeting of the ANC's National Executive Committee.

The ANC lost its parliamentary majority in last week's election, meaning it cannot govern alone for the first time since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

