Ramaphosa Opens Revamped Reserve Bank Museum in Tshwane

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially opened the newly renovated South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Museum in Tshwane, describing it as a valuable space that will help South Africans better understand the country's economic history, financial system and the role of the central bank.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Friday, the President said the museum will serve as a centre for learning and public engagement, helping citizens gain deeper insight into how the economy functions and why financial institutions play an important role in everyday life.

Museum to promote financial literacy

Ramaphosa noted that many people may not fully understand the work of a central bank, even though its decisions directly affect households, businesses and the broader economy.

He explained that the Reserve Bank's responsibilities influence the value of money, the stability of financial institutions and the confidence businesses need to invest and grow. According to the President, the museum will make these complex concepts more accessible to the public through exhibitions and educational programmes.

A dedicated schools outreach programme is expected to form a key part of the museum's activities, helping students and young people improve their understanding of economics, monetary policy and financial systems.

The President said the facility would provide future generations with an opportunity to learn how economies operate and why institutions that safeguard financial stability are essential for national development.

Showcasing South Africa's artistic heritage

The museum also features part of the South African Reserve Bank's extensive art collection, which Ramaphosa described as an important reflection of the country's cultural heritage.

He praised the Reserve Bank's long-standing support for South African artists and welcomed efforts to make the collection more accessible to the public. Thousands of artworks acquired over the years are expected to help visitors appreciate both the country's economic journey and its creative achievements.

The inclusion of art alongside financial history creates a broader cultural experience while highlighting the connection between economic development and national identity.

Protecting stability and institutional independence

During his address, Ramaphosa stressed the importance of maintaining a stable financial system and controlling inflation. He said economic stability remains crucial for job creation, business confidence and household financial security.

The President pointed out that rising prices often affect poorer communities most severely, making the Reserve Bank's role in preserving price stability particularly important.

He also emphasised the need to safeguard the credibility, integrity and independence of the central bank. Describing the Reserve Bank as a national asset, Ramaphosa said its reputation has been built over many years and is respected internationally.

The President paid tribute to former governors Chris Stals, Tito Mboweni and Gill Marcus, as well as current Governor Lesetja Kganyago, acknowledging their contributions to maintaining the institution's standing and effectiveness.

He said the Reserve Bank's strong reputation reflects the dedication and professionalism of generations of individuals who have helped strengthen South Africa's financial system and economic resilience.