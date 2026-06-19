Mams FM Gets Digital Upgrade to Empower Youth and Community

Mams FM has received a major boost with the handover of upgraded, fully digitised broadcast studios aimed at strengthening community media, expanding opportunities for young people and improving access to information in Mamelodi and surrounding communities.

The upgraded facilities were officially handed over by Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong during a ceremony facilitated by the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA). The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to support community broadcasters and enhance local media platforms across South Africa.

New facilities to support future broadcasters

Addressing guests at the event, Morolong called on Mams FM to continue placing young people at the centre of its programmes and development activities. He said community radio often provides the first entry point into the media and communications sector for many young South Africans. Through broadcasting, journalism, production, digital content creation and technical operations, young people gain practical experience that can help shape their careers.

Morolong described the station as an important platform for nurturing future broadcasters, entrepreneurs, artists and community leaders. He encouraged the station to use the upgraded facilities as a space where young talent can be developed and new ideas can flourish.

The Deputy Minister noted that volunteer programmes, internships and training opportunities offered by community radio stations play an important role in improving employability and encouraging entrepreneurship among young people.

Modern studios improve operations and reliability

The upgrade includes a modern on-air studio, a production studio and a power inverter system designed to improve operational efficiency and resilience. According to Morolong, the new infrastructure will deliver better sound quality, enhance production capabilities and ensure uninterrupted broadcasting during power outages. These improvements are expected to strengthen the station's ability to serve its audience consistently while creating a more professional environment for content creation.

The upgraded facilities will also provide emerging musicians, artists, content creators and entrepreneurs with access to professional production resources that can help them showcase and develop their talents.

Mams FM's role extends beyond broadcasting

Since launching in April 2011, Mams FM has grown into one of the most recognised community broadcasters in Mamelodi and the wider Tshwane region. Broadcasting on 92.9 FM, the station has built a strong connection with listeners through programmes that reflect local realities, culture and aspirations.

Morolong said the station plays a valuable role in preserving and promoting "Pitori" culture, local languages and community heritage. He noted that community radio helps ensure that local stories are told by the people who live them rather than by outside voices.

Through interviews, youth programmes, cultural discussions and community conversations, Mams FM continues to provide a platform for dialogue, education and empowerment. The Deputy Minister described the station as more than a broadcaster, calling it a cultural archive, civic classroom and meeting place that connects history, identity and future development.

He added that the station's ability to bring different generations together helps strengthen social cohesion, foster belonging and create opportunities for communities to work towards shared progress.