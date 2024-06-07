Diplomatic Rouges: US Defends Modi's Congratulatory Exchange with Taiwan Amid China Protests
The US State Department defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's congratulatory exchange with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, emphasizing such interactions between foreign leaders are standard diplomatic procedure amid protests from China, which insists Taiwan is an inseparable part of its territory.
- Country:
- United States
The US State Department has come forward to defend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent exchange of greetings with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, amidst heated protests from China. According to State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, such congratulatory messages are a routine part of diplomatic activities.
Miller's remarks came in response to China's objections over Modi's congratulatory message to Taiwan following his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, reflecting an aspiration for closer Indo-Taiwanese ties. This exchange was initiated by a congratulatory post from Lai Ching-te, recently elected as Taiwan's President, who expressed hope for enhanced cooperation in trade, technology, and other sectors between Taiwan and India.
China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province, has maintained its stance, urging India to resist Taiwan's political maneuvers and stating that no official interactions should occur between Taiwanese authorities and countries maintaining diplomatic relations with China. Mao Ning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, reiterated there is only one China, and Taiwan remains an integral part of it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China's Military Conducts Joint Drills Surrounding Taiwan Amid Tensions
Taiwan Monitors China's Military Drills Amidst Regional Tensions
China Conducts 'Punishment' Drills Around Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwan Vows to Defend Sovereignty Amid China's Military Drills
US and India to Strengthen Space and Nuclear Collaboration