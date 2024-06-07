Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs to Combat Illegal Immigration: A Bold Strategy

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced his consideration of imposing tariffs on countries that do not curb the flow of undocumented immigrants into the United States. This statement was made during an event in Arizona, emphasizing Trump's economic approach to border security ahead of the November election rematch against President Joe Biden.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 04:22 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 04:22 IST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Thursday he may impose tariffs on countries, including China, that do not curb the flow of undocumented immigrants from their territory to the United States, if he wins the U.S. election in November. Trump made the remarks at an event in the border election battleground state of Arizona while responding to an audience question and did not specify the size of tariff he would impose in such a scenario.

Asked about ways he would curb the flow of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally, Trump said: "We have tremendous economic power." Trump said if a country, such as China, does not help to curb the flow of immigrants in to the U.S., "we have these things called tariffs." Trump added he hoped he would not need to use tariffs to curb illegal immigration, but warned if other countries do not help to reduce it, then he could "tariff the hell out of that country" if re-elected.

Border security and immigration have emerged as top issues for Americans in the run-up to the Nov. 5 election

where Trump will face U.S. President Joe Biden

, a Democrat, in a rematch of the 2020 White House contest.

