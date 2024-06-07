Samajwadi Party In-fighting: Fatima Raps Newly Elected MP Nadvi over Remarks on Azam Khan
Tazeen Fatima, wife of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, criticized newly elected Rampur MP Mohibullah Nadvi for his statements on Khan's imprisonment. Fatima, herself recently out on bail, expressed discontent with Nadvi's remarks. SP's Moradabad candidate Ruchi Vira also voiced her support for Khan, criticizing Nadvi's comments.
- Country:
- India
Tazeen Fatima, wife of the incarcerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, has openly condemned the recent remarks made by the newly elected MP from Rampur, Mohibullah Nadvi, regarding her husband.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nadvi mentioned that 'people are sent to jail for correction' and prayed for Khan, who is jailed in Sitapur. Fatima, however, rebuked Nadvi's statement, accusing him of having too much experience with jails. Nadvi's nomination by the SP was a move that ignored Asim Raja, a loyalist of Khan.
In related developments, Ruchi Vira, the victorious SP candidate from Moradabad, met with Fatima and backed her criticism, stating that Azam Khan has greatly contributed to the party. Vira emphasized Nadvi should respect Khan's sacrifices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP: CM Yogi offers prayers at Devi Patan temple in Balrampur
Tragic Case of Human Sacrifice Shocks Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
Azam Khan Convicted: A Legal Battle Unfolds in Rampur
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Faces Toughest Challenge Yet: Trailing Behind Yusuf Pathan in Baharampur
RVNL Secures Rs 390 Crore Sitarampur Bypass Project