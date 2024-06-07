Left Menu

Samajwadi Party In-fighting: Fatima Raps Newly Elected MP Nadvi over Remarks on Azam Khan

Tazeen Fatima, wife of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, criticized newly elected Rampur MP Mohibullah Nadvi for his statements on Khan's imprisonment. Fatima, herself recently out on bail, expressed discontent with Nadvi's remarks. SP's Moradabad candidate Ruchi Vira also voiced her support for Khan, criticizing Nadvi's comments.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 07-06-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 08:14 IST
Tazeen Fatima, wife of the incarcerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, has openly condemned the recent remarks made by the newly elected MP from Rampur, Mohibullah Nadvi, regarding her husband.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nadvi mentioned that 'people are sent to jail for correction' and prayed for Khan, who is jailed in Sitapur. Fatima, however, rebuked Nadvi's statement, accusing him of having too much experience with jails. Nadvi's nomination by the SP was a move that ignored Asim Raja, a loyalist of Khan.

In related developments, Ruchi Vira, the victorious SP candidate from Moradabad, met with Fatima and backed her criticism, stating that Azam Khan has greatly contributed to the party. Vira emphasized Nadvi should respect Khan's sacrifices.

