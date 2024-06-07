"Focus on farmer grievances...": SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal urges new government

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday said that the new government at the Centre should focus on addressing grievances of the farmers and fulfil its previous promises made to them previously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for the third successive term in office on June 9, sources said.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was the Food Processing Industries Minister (2014-2020) in Prime Minister Modi's government said that no one should be allowed to label Punjabis as "atankwadi" (terrorist). "I urge union govt to focus on farmer grievances and fulfil the promises made. No one should be allowed to label Punjabis as atankwadi or ugarwadi and fan communal divisions. Punjabis are foremost patriots, serving the nation on the borders and as food providers. We deserve better," Harsimrat Kaur Badal posted on X.

On September 17, 2020, Harsimrat Kaur Badal displayed her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills that were brought then by the Centre and resigned from the Union Cabinet. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. The NDA meeting, held on Wednesday, was the first of its kind following the alliance's majority win. The meeting saw the participation of Narendra Modi along with top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and NDA leaders, reinforcing the coalition's solidarity.

The NDA leaders have reposed faith in Modi and chose him as the leader of the alliance, paving the way for him to become the PM for the third straight time. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

