Key Figures Meet President Murmu: A High-Profile Interaction
Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The specifics of the discussions were not disclosed. These significant visits were highlighted by official posts from the President’s office on 'X'.
In a significant political development, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. The specifics of their discussions, however, remain undisclosed.
The President's office confirmed these high-profile meetings through posts on 'X', stating, "Governor of Chhattisgarh Shri Biswabhusan Harichandan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan." In another post, it was noted, "Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Dr Arvind Panagariya called on President Droupadi Murmu."
While the details of the conversations were not made public, the meetings are seen as crucial owing to the prominent roles of the involved figures.
