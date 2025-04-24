High-Profile Meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan Following Pahalgam Terror Attack
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The meeting was prompted by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 individuals, including tourists and a Nepalese citizen, were killed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In an urgent response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The meeting comes after 26 individuals, mostly tourists, were tragically gunned down in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by a group of terrorists.
The attack targeted male tourists who were leisurely enjoying the scenic beauty of Pahalgam, often referred to as 'Mini Switzerland,' highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: A Debate Ignites Over Waqf Act and Unemployment
Empowering Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Women's Advancement
Political Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: AAP MLA's Allegations Stir Controversy
Kashmir Authorities Halt Key Religious Meeting on Waqf Act
India's Zero-Tolerance on Terrorism: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Fuels Policy Effectiveness