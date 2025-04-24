High-Profile Meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

In an urgent response to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The meeting comes after 26 individuals, mostly tourists, were tragically gunned down in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by a group of terrorists.

The attack targeted male tourists who were leisurely enjoying the scenic beauty of Pahalgam, often referred to as 'Mini Switzerland,' highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

